GM recalls old SUVs; suspension problem can affect steering

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - This April 5, 2012 file photo shows the 2013 Cadillac SRX displayed at the New York International Auto Show, in New York's Javits Center. General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds. The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 22:11:41-04

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 380,000 older SUVs in the U.S., many for a second time, to fix a suspension problem that can cause them to sway at highway speeds.

GM decided on the recall after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation last year.

The recall covers 2010 through 2016 Cadillac SRX and 2011 and 2012 Saab 9-4X SUVs.

GM once owned Saab.

GM says in government documents that the rear suspension toe link adjuster may not have been tightened properly.

The toe link keeps the rear suspension stable and keeps tires on the ground.

Owners are being told not to drive their vehicle if they see dashboard warning lights or experience unusual steering behavior.

Dealers will replace the adjustable toe link with a non-adjustable one at no cost to the car owner, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that in November 2020, the NHTSA opened an investigation into the problem after receiving nine complaints from car owners.

