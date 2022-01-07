Watch
Golden Globes to be held as 'private event' this year

Chris Pizzello/Invision
Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, left, and Snoop Dogg, pose following the nominations event for 79th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 06, 2022
The public will not be able to watch the  79th Annual Golden Globe Awards this year.

The event, held in Beverly Hills, will not air on television and there will not be a stream for people to watch online.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed," a representative with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Golden Globes plan to offer real-time updates of winners on its website and social media pages.

NBC had said last year that it would not host the Golden Globes due to diversity issues involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, CNN reported.

There will not be an audience for the Jan. 9 event due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced.

The "select members and grantees" in attendees will have to show proof of vaccination.

