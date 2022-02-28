Green Day cancels concert in Russia

Green Day has canceled its concert scheduled for May 29 in Moscow.

The band posted a statement on its Instagram stories on Monday.

The band said, “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s so much bigger than that.”

Green Day said it is confident that it will one day return to Russia and said fans can get a refund from where they bought their tickets.

Since the announcement, the band removed its Moscow concert date from its website.

Green Day appears to be the second band to cancel a show in Russia.

Pop act AJR canceled its appearance in Moscow that was scheduled for late October.

In a tweet, AJR said, “We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia. Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”