Health companies use ever-advancing tech to make health management more accessible

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, health companies showcased how new technologies are making health management easier across many categories.

“We measure brain health, which is normally very clinical and difficult. You need MRIs, physical tests, questionnaires,” said Levie Hofstee, the co-founder of Neurocast.

Neurocast recently developed Neurokeys, an app for your phone. The app replaces your standard keyboard with their intelligent keyboard.

“With every key press we gather valuable but anonymous data, and we’ve created the algorithms to turn that data into the mental, physical and emotional performance of your brain,” said Hofstee.

They found that the way you interact with technology reveals a lot of information about how your brain is doing. Everyone who has a smartphone can use the technology. Right now, it’s being used in certain clinical trials.

Neurokeys is in the midst of FDA registration and should be available this year.

Another big topic in the health industry is elderly care. With the population aging, the industry is finding it hard to get enough caregivers to take care of the elderly population.

“What we do at this point is we detect falls using our system,” said Atal Agarwal with AI Tensors, Corp..

The company helps people care for their elderly loved ones using artificial intelligence, without being there in person. The number of people age 65 and older in the U.S. has grown from 3.1 million in 1900 to 35 million in 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Another product gaining traction at CES was an at-home defibrillator.

“Our mission at Lifeaz is to make sure that anyone is able to save a life,” said Johann Kalchman, the CEO of Lifeaz.

Lifeaz has developed a defibrillator for the home, that’s usable by everyone. It’s fully automatic.

“You push the button and it starts talking….it will guide you vocally step by step,” Kalchman said. “Our AED is quite light, it’s portable, so you can have it at home, you can have it when you go to the gym, in your car, when you go on vacation.”

There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests annually in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association. Nearly 90% of them are fatal.

Lifeaz has sold more than 10,000 units so far.

“In 2022, we had 17 lives saved from a 3-year-old kid, to an 83-year-old woman,” said Kalchman.

Another app making its debut was MyLÚA Health.

“We are an intelligent maternal care coordination service. And we use AI to predict the risk of pregnancy related complications,” said U-Leea Santos, the co-founder of MyLÚA Health.

MyLÚA Health can break down contributing risk factors.

“For example, we can predict postpartum depression as early as trimester one. We also have a model that's been validated and tested for preeclampsia,” she said.

MyLÚA Health will launch later this year.

