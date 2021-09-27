Here's where you can score coffee deals on National Coffee Day

Wednesday is National Coffee Day, so if you need a free or discounted extra jolt of caffeine, you're in luck!

Several national chains are making it easy to celebrate by offering freebies or discounts, so we've gathered up a list of chains offering deals.

7-Eleven: If you are a member of the convenience store's 7Rewards loyalty program, you can receive a free cup of coffee with the purchase of

fresh baked goods.

Au Bon Pain: From Wednesday through Oct. 1, customers can receive a freshly brewed drip coffee for only $1.

Baskin-Robbins: They are offering their Cappuccino Blast at a discount. You can get a small for $4, a medium for $5, or a large for $6.

Biggby: On Wednesday, you can get a free 20-ounce hot brewed coffee.

Dunkin': On Wednesday only, DD Perks members will receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase.

Love's Travel Center: On Wednesday, customers can purchase any sized coffee for $1, with all proceeds going to a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

McDonald's: You can get any size of their premium roast or iced coffee for $0.99.

Panera: If you are a parent or a caregiver, you can receive a free cup of joe.

Starbucks: On Wednesday, if you bring a clean, reusable cup to participating locations, you'll get a free hot Pike Place Roast brewed coffee.

Wawa: The convenience store chain is giving away free coffee on Wednesday. Teachers and school administrators will also receive a free

cup of coffee through Thursday as part of the company's "Cheers to Classroom” initiative.