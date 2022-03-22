Hillary Clinton says she tested positive for COVID-19

Former Secretary of State and U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing "mild cold symptoms" but said in a tweet that her husband and former President Bill Clinton "tested negative and is feeling fine."

In the tweet, Clinton urged followers to "Please get vaccinated and boosted" if they haven't done so already and said that Bill Clinton is quarantining "until our household is fully in the clear." She also asked for movie recommendations while they rest and recover.

Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already! — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 22, 2022

Hillary Clinton served as the first lady while her husband Bill Clinton served as the 42nd president of the United States and later went on to serve as a U.S. Senator for the state of New York, and then as U.S. Secretary of State for the Obama administration as Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States.

On March 13, former President Obama announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced mild symptoms. The former president confirmed, at the time, that former first lady Michelle Obama had tested negative, and he said that he was "feeling fine otherwise."