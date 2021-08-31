Watch
Honolulu to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at restaurants, bars

New requirements begin Sept. 13
Caleb Jones/AP
FILE-- This Aug. 24, 2021 file photo shows people sitting at a Waikiki bar in Honolulu.The mayor of Honolulu says starting Sept. 13, 2021 the city will require patrons of restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 31, 2021
Anyone traveling to Honolulu, Hawaii, will have to present proof they've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test beginning next month when they visit bars and restaurants.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that through the new initiative "Safe Access Oahu,” tourists will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID test 48 hours before visiting the establishments, including gyms, movie theaters, museums, and arcades beginning Sept. 13.

Officials say children under 12 are exempt.

Officials say anyone who refuses to show proof of vaccination may not enter, except if only using the restroom, picking up food, paying a bill, or changing in a locker room, but must wear a mask when doing so.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the new measures will last for a minimum of 60 days.

Alcohol sales will also stop at 10 p.m., the newspaper reported.

