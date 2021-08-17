Hostess recalls hamburger, hot dog buns over listeria, salmonella concerns

LENEXA, Kan. — Hostess is recalling some of its hamburger and hot dog buns because they may be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.

The Kansas-based company says multiple batches of its Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Hostess Soft White Hot Dog Buns are being recalled.

The affected buns were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States.

Hostess says it’s recalling the products out of an abundance of caution and none of its other products are affected.

As of Monday, the company hadn’t received any reports of illness related to the recalled buns.

Click here to see the best by dates for the affected buns, as well as the item UPC and batch numbers.

Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products are urged to immediately dispose of them or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria monocytogenes and salmonella are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.