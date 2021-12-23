Watch
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn tests positive for COVID, will miss granddaughter's wedding

Alex Brandon/AP
House Majority Whip James Clyburn of S.C., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Posted at 6:51 PM, Dec 22, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Clyburn, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot, said in a statement that he has no symptoms.

The South Carolina Democrat said he tested negative ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit last week to South Carolina State University.

But on Sunday he said he took another test in preparation for a granddaughter's wedding. It was inconclusive so he took another test Monday that was positive.

Clyburn said he will not be attending his grandaughter's wedding.

"It is a huge sacrifice to miss my granddaughter's wedding, but it is an unfortunate reality that is playing out all across the country due to the proliferation of this virus. We must all do everything we can to keep one another safe and healthy," he said.

Three other members of Congress have said recently that they have tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
