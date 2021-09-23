House passes bill to provide $1 billion for Israel's Iron Dome

The House voted to provide Israel with $1 billion dollars for its Iron Dome missile defense system.

The standalone bill was brought to the floor after progressive Democrats had the funding stripped from the stopgap spending bill.

The funding measure passed by a 420-9 vote Thursday.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., spoke against the bill, saying it's "absurd and unjustifiable," according to The Associated Press. Tlaib is the daughter of Palestinian immigrant parents.

Other Democrats spoke in favor of the bill, which they said will purely provide money that is used for defending Israel.

“Let me repeat: This funding, as the bill language clearly states, is limited to a system that is entirely defensive,” House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro said, according to Politico.

The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote.