Hundreds of FedEx packages found in wooded area in Alabama

Hundreds of FedEx packages were found in a wooded area in Alabama.

In a post on Facebook, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said it appeared "300-400 boxes of assorted sizes have been thrown off a ravine."

The sheriff said FexEx brought in tucks on Thanksgiving to retrieve the packages.

"Thank you guys for your hard work and clearing up this mess," the sheriff's office said in a post that showed a picture of the workers.

It's not clear how the packages ended up in the wooded area.

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesperson for FedEx said it will cooperate with authorities while they investigate the incident.

In the meantime, the shipping company said it would work on getting people their packages.

"We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible," the company said.