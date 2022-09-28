Hurricane Ian causes thousands of flight cancelations

Thousands of flights were canceled Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian barrels down on Florida.

Tampa International Airport announced Tuesday that it had suspended all operations.

"The Airport is closed to all passengers and visitors, with only employees considered to be “storm riders” remaining on Airport property to assist with essential on-site tasks," Tampa International Airport said in a statement.

Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers is also closed. Orlando International Airport is stopping flight operations at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Miami International Airport remains open. However, the airport says passengers should expect delays and cancelations.

The delays and cancelations at Florida airports are having a ripple effect across the country. Some of the business airports in the country, including Atlanta's and John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark are reporting dozens of cancelations.