Ian weakens into tropical storm as it marches toward the Atlantic

Ian is no longer a hurricane as it weakened into a tropical storm on Thursday with top sustained winds of 65 mph.

At its peak, Hurricane Ian had top winds of 155 mph, making it a very strong Category 4 storm. The ferocious winds knocked out power to over 2 million customers.

Ian came on shore around 3:05 p.m. ET near Cayo Costa, Florida. Since then, Ian slowly marched across Florida, dumping heavy rain.

The now tropical storm is expected to enter the Atlantic Ocean later today and make landfall along the South Carolina coast on Friday. The National Hurricane Center said the tropical storm could restrengthen, nearing hurricane intensity before coming ashore.

The storm’s main threat is flooding rains. A number of flash flood warnings are in effect in Central Florida, with some areas getting over 12 inches of rainfall.

Ian’s wind field has also grown as tropical-storm-force winds now extend over 400 miles from its center.