Ikea issues recall on 159K bowls, plates, cups due to possible burn hazard

Ikea is recalling Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs due to a possible burn hazard.

Ikea said the products are made from PLA (polylactic acid or polylactide) material, which can cause them to become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak out.

Ikea said the recalled products were sold in the U.S. and online between August 2019 to May 2021.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 148,000 of these bowls, plates, and mugs were sold nationwide, and about 11,000 were sold in Canada.

The CPSC added that 123 of the product broke, which led to four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention.

Ikea said there's only been one non-injury incident that occurred in the United States reported.

The company said if you own these products, you can return them to any IKEA store for a full refund, and you do not need to present a receipt.