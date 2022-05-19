Illinois becomes latest state to ban ghost guns

Illinois is now the latest state and first state in the Midwest to ban what’s known as “ghost guns.”

They are homemade weapons that have no serial numbers and are therefore untraceable.

Because they can be made at home, usually by using a 3D printer and no background check is required.

Ghost guns can also be bought online and assembled in just minutes.

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed HB 4383 into law on Wednesday.

In a statement, Pritzker said, “The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they're working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals.”

His office said Illinois State Police worked at least 28 cases in May involving ghost guns.

Illinois’ new law comes after President Joe Biden issued an executive order requiring serial numbers on ghost guns, and requires a background check for anyone who purchases them.

The state of Maryland just banned ghost guns in April.

Ten other states, as well as Washington, D.C, had already banned or restricted the purchase or use of ghost guns.