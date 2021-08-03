Investigation finds New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women

NEW YORK (AP) — An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple current and former state government employees.

State Attorney General Letitia James announced the findings Tuesday.

The investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

Cuomo faced multiple allegations last winter that he inappropriately touched and sexually harassed women who worked with him or who he met at public events.

"We have reached the conclusion that the Governor sexually harassed a number of State employees through unwelcome and unwanted touching, as well as by making numerous offensive and sexually suggestive comments," the report stated. "We find that such conduct was part of a pattern of behavior that extended to his interactions with others outside of State government."

Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately.

The investigation also noted that the response to one allegation by the governor's office "constituted unlawful retaliation."

"In addition, we conclude that the culture of fear and intimidation, the normalization of inappropriate comments and interactions, and the poor enforcement of the policies and safeguards, contributed to the sexual harassment, retaliation, and an overall hostile work environment in the Executive Chamber," the report stated.

The attorney general’s report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.

"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said in a statement. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”