Investigators believe Vicky White was mastermind behind jailbreak

The autopsy of a former corrections officer is taking place Tuesday, after her death ended an 11-day manhunt.

"This has ended a very long and stressful and challenging week and a half,” said Sheriff Rick Singleton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Vicky White is believed to have helped inmate Casey White escape from an Alabama prison. In fact, she is believed to have been the mastermind behind the jailbreak.

Authorities caught the two fugitives Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after a short car chase.

"She betrayed her coworkers, she betrayed the sheriff's office and knowing her like I did, I don't think she could bear the thought of coming back here and facing us,” said Sheriff Singleton.

U.S. Marshals said Vicky White died after a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The Vanderburgh County sheriff in Indiana says a thorough coroner's investigation will determine whether she did, in fact, kill herself.

Casey White surrendered and will be brought back to a different facility in Alabama.

"He's not getting out of this jail again. I’ll assure you that,” said Sheriff Singleton.