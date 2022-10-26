Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Is Halloween candy getting smaller?

Halloween Candy
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Halloween candy and decorations are displayed at a store.
Halloween Candy
Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 13:00:40-04

Trick-or-treaters may notice smaller candies this year.

According to The Washington Post, candy companies are reducing the size of candy amid skyrocketing inflation.

The Post listed examples of smaller sizes:

  • A bag of dark chocolate Hershey's Kisses is now two ounces smaller
  • A two-pack of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups has been lightened to a tenth of an ounce
  • Cadbury milk chocolate bars are about 10% lighter

While candy sizes are shrinking, The Post reports that prices are not falling. It cites a report that shows the price of some candies is up about 15%.

The smaller candies aren't just tied to inflation. The publication reports that the smaller candies are also a result of companies trying to reduce calorie counts. It said several candy companies agreed in 2017 to offer smaller sizes and display calorie information more prominently.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png