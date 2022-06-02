It just means more: SEC weighs expanding conference schedule

The Southeastern Conference's slogan, "It just means more," could soon refer to the number of football games the league schedules.

SEC coaches and athletic directors have been meeting this week at a resort on the Gulf Coast of Florida. At the top of the agenda is whether the conference schedule should expand from eight to nine games when the league itself grows from 14 to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma.

Whether a decision comes by the time the spring meetings wrap up on Friday is still to be determined — and it seems more unlikely at the end of Wednesday's sessions.

The SEC presidents, who have the final say on schedule changes, will meet on Thursday with the ADs.