James Webb Space Telescope captures image of cosmic chaos caused by very young star

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope recently snapped an image of a beautiful cosmic glow.

The captured image is what the sun and solar system looked like in its infancy.

NASA explained that the dark line spotted across the middle is a proto-planetary disc, a dense gas and dust that could form a planet in the future.

NASA said it would be about the size of our solar system.

The young star and its cloud are pretty young, only about 100,000 years old, compared to the sun, which is 4.6 billion years old.

NASA said the nebula's vibrant colors can't be seen by the naked eye and can only be seen in infrared light.