Jan. 6 riot defendant to plead guilty Friday, another returned to jail for using internet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge is ordering a prominent participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to return to jail, saying he violated his pretrial release conditions by accessing the internet to watch false conspiracies about the election.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said that Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Iowa, violated the strict conditions that were set when he released Jensen from jail on July 13.

Those conditions include prohibitions on accessing the internet or using a cellphone.

Prosecutors had moved to revoke Jensen's pretrial release on Aug. 19, days after a federal officer found Jensen in his garage using an iPhone to watch news from Rumble, a streaming platform popular with conservatives.

According to the Associated Press, Jacob Chansley, the protestor who donned a horned headdress during the riot at the U.S. Capitol, is expected to plead guilty on Friday.

NBC News reported that it's unclear as to what charges Chansley is pleading guilty to.

Chansley, who called himself the "QAnon shaman," was accused of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

According to court documents, NBC News reported that Chansley is set to appear in a “plea agreement hearing” on Friday morning.

Chansley's lawyer on Thursday said his client has distanced himself from the QAnon movement and asked that he not be associated with the movement moving forward, the AP reported.