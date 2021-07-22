Watch
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse

Carl Juste/AP
Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman listens as tenants share their thoughts regarding the future of the site of the Champlain Towers South building that collapsed in Surfside, Fla., during a hearing, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Miami. Hanzman said victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of the 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP, Pool)
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 22, 2021
A judge says victims and families who suffered losses in the collapse of a 12-story oceanfront Florida condominium will get a minimum of $150 million in compensation initially.

Judge Michael Hanzman said at a hearing Wednesday that the sum includes insurance on the Champlain Towers South building and the expected proceeds from the sale of the Surfside property where the structure once stood.

According to the Associated Press, $50 million will come from insurance, and $100 million will come from the sale.

Judge Hanzman said that "the court’s concern has always been the victims," and visitors and renters were also included in that group because the judge said "their rights will be protected," the AP reported.

It does not include proceeds from any of the numerous lawsuits filed since the June 24 collapse that left at least 97 people dead.

Those lawsuits are being consolidated into a single class action, potentially covering all victims and family members.

Thus far, 97 victims have been identified. On Wednesday, officials released the names of the two additional victims: 24-year-old Anastasia Gromova and Linda March, 58.

Officials have not said when the recovery effort will end.

