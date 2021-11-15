Jury selection begins Monday in trial of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell

NEW YORK — Despite his suicide, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will still be put on trial in a sense in the coming weeks by a proxy: his former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The 59-year-old Maxwell is to go before a federal jury in Manhattan on Nov. 29 on charges she groomed underage victims to have unwanted sex with Epstein.

According to Bloomberg, Maxwell faces six charges linked to sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticing minors for Epstein. She'll also face two charges of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

The British socialite has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Over 600 potential jurors will be brought to court starting Monday for questioning by the judge to weed out bias.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be picked just before opening statements start on Nov. 29 at her highly anticipated trial.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls. He died by suicide in jail a month later.

Epstein had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

Epstein's high-profile connections with world leaders like Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have put a worldwide microscope on Maxwell's trial.