Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Justice Clarence Thomas cancels plans to teach at DC law school

Supreme Court Abortion Catholic Justices
Erin Schaff/AP
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sits during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, April 23, 2021. In Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, five justices voted to overturn Roe — Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas. All five were raised Catholic. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Supreme Court Abortion Catholic Justices
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 13:22:58-04

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas won't be teaching at George Washington University's law school after a student-led petition sought for his removal.

A school spokesperson confirmed the news in a statement to the Associated Press, saying Thomas informed the school that he was "unavailable" this fall to teach.

According to the news outlet, Thomas has taught at the university since 2011.

Thomas and Judge Gregory Maggs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces were slated to co-teach a Constitutional Law Seminar, GW Hatchet, the campus newspaper, reported.

Maggs, who will still teach the class, informed students of the "sad news" in an email, which the school newspaper obtained.

News of the 74-year-old stepping down from teaching comes after he and several other Supreme Court justices overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

Days after the landmark decision was overturned, thousands of students signed a petition pleading that the school end its relationship with Thomas, the AP reported.

According to the news outlet, the school refused to do that.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png