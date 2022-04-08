Ketanji Brown Jackson will wait months before being sworn in as Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly a day after Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the new Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks on the historic event.

Jackson will serve as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court this year.

She is replacing Justice Stephen Breyer in late June or July.

Usually, Supreme Court justices are sworn in nearly immediately after being confirmed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in after her confirmation when she replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh was also sworn in immediately, after replacing Anthony Kennedy who retired at the end of a term but didn’t announce his retirement before the term ended.

In this case, Breyer gave plenty of notice on his retirement, which also gave Democrats plenty of time to fill the vacancy.

President Biden is expected to sign Jackson’s judicial commission in three months.

That is also when she will be sworn in to sit on the Supreme Court.