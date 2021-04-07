Watch
LA County Sheriff to release cause of Tiger Woods car crash Wednesday

Ryan Kang/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2021, file photo, Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County sheriff plans to announce Wednesday, April 7, 2021, what caused Woods to crash an SUV in Southern California earlier in the year, seriously injuring himself in the wreck. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang, File)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Apr 07, 2021
The Los Angeles County Sheriff on Wednesday will announce the cause of the February car crash that seriously injured golfer Tiger Woods.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva will announce the findings of his department’s investigation during a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET.

Last week, Villanueva said the sheriff’s department had concluded the investigation into the crash but would not release details without permission from Woods. In February, Villanueva told reporters that he suspected the crash was “purely an accident” and that no charges would be filed against the golfer.

The Associated Press reports that investigators did not seek a search warrant to test Woods’ blood for drugs or alcohol.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both his legs on Feb. 23 when the SUV he was driving rolled over in a Los Angeles suburb. In a statement released following the crash, Woods’ representatives said he suffered multiple “open fractures” during the crash — injuries where broken bones break the skin.

Woods underwent several surgeries, where several rods and pins were inserted to stabilize his legs. He is currently recovering at his home in Florida.

Villanueva’s press conference comes just hours before the start of The Master’s on Thursday. The Master’s is one of golf’s four major championships and a tournament Woods has won five times, most recently in 2019.

