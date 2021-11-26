Watch
Legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim dies at age 91

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2018 file photo shows composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim after being awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony at the Guildhall in London. Broadway stars will pay a 90th birthday tribute to Sondheim on the free virtual concert “Take Me To The World,” set to air live on April 26. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Stephen Sondheim
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 17:59:09-05

Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim has died.

Sondheim won 9 Tony Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement, 8 Grammys and an Academy Award.

Sondheim wrote lyrics for “West Side Story,” alongside Leonard Bernstein. He also wrote music and lyrics for "Company ," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd," "Merrily We Roll Along," and "Into the Woods."

In a tribute post on Twitter, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sandheim "created fantastic worlds and characters, but at the heart of every story he told was a kid from New York City."

Last year, stars from the theater and music industry honored Sondheim with a virtual 90th birthday celebration.

The Associated Press reports Steven Spielberg thanked Sondheim for helping on the upcoming movie version of “West Side Story.”

Sandheim was 91 years old.

