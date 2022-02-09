Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Los Angeles is expected to be unseasonably hot during Super Bowl

Temperatures could reach up to 90 degrees.
items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
The exterior of SoFi Stadium is seen days before the Super Bowl NFL football game Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl Feb. 13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Super Bowl Football
Posted at 8:58 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:58:16-05

LOS ANGELES — The weather at this Sunday’s Super Bowl game is expected to be unseasonably hot.

A rare wintertime heat advisory was issued for California.

Temperatures during game time could reach 90 degrees Sunday.

High temperatures in Los Angeles during this time of year are usually in the mid-60s.

Players and spectators likely won’t feel the full force of the heat inside SoFi Stadium because the indoor-outdoor arena is able to maintain a controlled temperature.

Still, the National Weather Service is advising people to take precautions, including drinking plenty of water and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

The high temperatures are expected to set a record for the warmest day ever on which the big game has been played.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png