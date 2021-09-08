Louisiana revokes license of 7 nursing homes after Ida deaths

The Louisiana Department of Health has revoked the license of seven nursing home facilities after seven residents died after being evacuated and housed in an "inhumane" warehouse during Hurricane Ida.

According to NBC News, five of those deaths were classified as storm-related.

CNN reported that more than 800 residents were brought to the warehouse in the town of Independence ahead of the storm.

Stephen Russo, the department's attorney, announced the move during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Let’s be clear; there is no emergency-preparedness plan that allows for residents to be kept in such an unsafe, unsanitary, and unhealthy condition," Russo said. "The lack of adequate care for these residents is inhumane and goes against the rules, regulations, and applicable statutes.”

According to Scripps sister station KATC, the facilities losing their license are:



River Palms Nursing and Rehab, Orleans Parish

South Lafourche Nursing and Rehab, Lafourche Parish

Maison Orleans Healthcare Center, Orleans Parish

Park Place Healthcare Nursing Home, Jefferson Parish

West Jefferson Health Care Center, Jefferson Parish

Maison De Ville Nursing Home, Terrebonne Parish

Maison Deville Nursing Home of Harvey, Jefferson Parish

According to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, all the facilities are owned by Baton Rouge businessman Bob Dean.

In a statement, State Attorney General Jeff Landry said his office would launch a full investigation into the "tragedy."