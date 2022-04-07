Watch
Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices

Ricardo Arduengo/AP
FILE - In this July 29, 2015 file photo, the Puerto Rican flag flies in front of Puerto Rico's Capitol as in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico’s government formally exited bankruptcy Tuesday, March 14, 2022, completing the largest public debt restructuring in U.S. history after announcing nearly seven years ago that it was unable to pay its more than $70 billion debt. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)
Posted at 7:17 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:17:21-04

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — More than a million customers in Puerto Rico remain without electricity after a fire broke out at a main power plant.

An island-wide blackout forced the U.S. territory to cancel classes and shutter government offices Thursday.

Wednesday night's outage also left some 160,000 customers without water.

The fire at the plant is out, according to the Bureau of Puerto Rico Fire Departments. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A private company that took over transmission and distribution from Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority last year said the blackout could have been caused by a circuit breaker failure at the Costa Sur generation plant.

It is one of four main plants on the island.

