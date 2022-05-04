Watch
Man arrested for climbing skyscraper in San Francisco

Posted at 10:22 AM, May 04, 2022
A 22-year-old was arrested Tuesday after scaling a skyscraper in San Francisco.

Maison DesChamps told the ABC affiliate in San Francisco that he carried out the stunt to raise money for anti-abortion charities.

While climbing the 61-story building DesChamps would stop to take photos for social media.

He was arrested after completing the climb. KGO-TV reports that DesChamps faces misdemeanor charges for trespassing and resisting a police investigation.

Despite the charges, DesChamps said he has no regrets.

