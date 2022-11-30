Man who fatally struck 'Gone Girl' actor with electric scooter sentenced

NEW YORK CITY — The man who fatally struck "Gone Girl" actor Lisa Banes last year with his electric scooter as she crossed a New York City street was sentenced Wednesday.

Judge Gregory Carro sentenced Brian Boyd to one to three years in prison, the Associated Press reported.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty in September to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Banes was crossing a street on June 4, 2021, when Boyd ran a red light at the intersection and hit her with a scooter he was operating.

She was hospitalized but later died of her injuries on July 14, 2021. She was 65.

“I did beep my horn,” Boyd told the judge, The New York Times reported. “I did slow down.”

Angered, Carro reminded him that after striking the actress, he fled to a bike shop, where he had a beer, The Times and the Associated Press reported.

“You know what? I’ll give you your plea back,” Carro said, The Times reported. “You want to go to trial?”

According to The Times, Boyd answered that he did not want that.

In an initial press release, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Boyd, who fled the scene, did not have a driver’s license and was riding an unregistered electric moped without a license plate.

Before issuing Boyd's sentencing, Carro said the city “has a problem” with motorized bikes, adding that drivers of unregistered and unlicensed bikes can go to jail when they cause harm, the news outlet reported.