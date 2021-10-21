Manchin offered to become an independent if he was considered an 'embarrassment' to Democrats

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin currently has no plans to leave the Democratic Party.

Machin told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday that he offered to become an Independent if he was an “embarrassment” to the party.

“I said, me being a moderate centrist Democrat, if that causes you a problem, let me know, and I’d switch to be independent, but I’d still be caucusing with the Democrats," Manchin said.

Manchin said no one ever took him up on the offer.

The senator made the comments following a report that said he was considering leaving the Democratic Party if his terms weren’t met a spending bill.

Manchin used an expletive to deny the report.

The West Virginia senator has repeatedly clashed with his part over spending and climate change proposals.

However, Democrats need his vote to get their agenda through Congress. The Senate is split 50-50—with Vice President Kamala Harris the tiebreaking vote.