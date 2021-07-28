McCormick recalls some seasonings due to salmonella concern

McCormick is voluntarily recalling some seasonings due to possible salmonella contamination.

The company said this week that it’s recalling McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning.

No illnesses have been reported to date in relation to the recalled products.

McCormick said that the potential risk was brought to its attention by the Food and Drug Administration during routine testing.

The products were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states, Bermuda and Canada. They were sold at retailers across the country, including at stores like Walmart, Target, and Kroger.

McCormick said that consumers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers. The company can be reached at 1-800-635-2867 weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EDT for a replacement or full refund, and with general questions.

