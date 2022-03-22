Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Miami Beach implements curfew following spring break violence

Miami Beach-Spring Break-Curfew
Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - A police officer on an ATV patrols in Miami Beach, Florida's famed South Beach, Monday, March 22, 2021. City of Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency on Monday, March 21, 2022, and an upcoming curfew, bidding to curb violent incidents at spring break that saw five people wounded in two separate shootings. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Miami Beach-Spring Break-Curfew
Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-22 12:42:10-04

Miami Beach declared a state of emergency following shootings that left five people wounded over the weekend.

The mayor blamed spring breakers for the rising violence.

"We can't endure this anymore," said Mayor Dan Gelber.

Gelber added that the city doesn't want spring break, adding that they don't promote it.

The emergency order will allow the city to implement a curfew.

The curfew will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and remain until 6 a.m. The curfew will be in place for those same hours through March 28.

The city plans to issue another curfew the following weekend.

"It is horribly sad that we are all standing here because of the cowardly acts of random people who come into our city and behave this way," said Miami Beach City Manager Alina Hudak during a press conference.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png