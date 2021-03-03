Miss Universe competition returning, to air live May 16

The Miss Universe pageant is returning in 2021.

According to a press release, the competition will air live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on May 16.

“We have spent months planning and preparing safety precautions to develop this edition of MISS UNIVERSE—one that will be memorable, special, and totally innovative,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, in a news release. “I look forward to seeing this work come to fruition and crowning a new Miss Universe in May.”

Last year, the pageant went on a hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said safety protocols that'll be administered by Seminole Hard Rock's Safe + Sound are being modeled after the 2020 Miss USA competition in November in Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the press release, COVID-19 safety rules would include contests quarantining upon arrival with frequent testing leading up to the program, the use of masks, and social distancing.

Organizers are also considering a minimal audience, although tickets and information won't be available until the end of March.

The current miss universe is Zozibini Tunzi, who has held the title since December 2019, is the first Black woman from South Africa to win the coveted title.

The 69th Miss Universe will air in the U.S. from 8-11 p.m. ET in Spanish on Telemundo, and the English-language broadcasters will be released in the coming weeks.