Missing newborn believed to be dead, police say

A two-day-old baby, who was the subject of an Amber Alert in Tennessee, is believed to be dead, police said.

Police began looking for the newborn after discovering her mother had been shot to death.

Investigators say the child was last seen with her mother. However, she was not in the car near where the woman's body was found on Tuesday.

Memphis police said they arrested the child's father on Wednesday, but the baby had still not been found.

"Evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

The child's father is facing numerous charges including two counts of first-degree murder, police said.