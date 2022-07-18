Missing pet caught after weeks on the run at Boston airport

BOSTON — A pet cat was caught after weeks on the run at a Boston airport.

According to the Associated Press, Rowdy the cat's owners, Patty Sahli and her husband, Rich, were returning to the U.S. having spent 15 years in Germany with the Army.

When their Lufthansa flight landed on June 24, the 4-year-old cat escaped, and the chase was on.

Those involved in the search included the Animal Rescue League of Boston, Lufthansa personnel, and even airport construction workers, the news outlet reported.

According to the airport, Rowdy was captured with a trap Wednesday.

The airport said Rowdy was happy and healthy.

NBC Boston reported that the Animal Rescue League of Boston reunited the cat with her owners Saturday.