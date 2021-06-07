MLB reportedly responds to lawsuit about moving All-Star game

Major League Baseball reportedly responded on Monday to Job Seekers Network's lawsuit about them moving the All-Star game out of Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and Reuters, MLB stated in a court filing that the business advocacy group did not show that its members had their civil rights violated when the league moved the All-Star game.

MLB called it "the latest step in publicity campaign” by “a conservative advocacy group," the newspaper reported.

The lawsuit is in response to MLB moving the All-Star game from Atlanta to Colorado because of Georgia passing a new voting law requiring voters to show a photo ID to vote via absentee ballot.

The move was considered by many to be "unacceptable" and "a step backward.”JCN filed the lawsuit earlier this month seeking $100 million in damages for businesses in Atlanta and the surrounding areas.

On Thursday, the hearing will occur at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, AJC reported.