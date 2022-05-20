Multiple people shot after graduation in Michigan, police search for suspects

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Authorities say shots were fired on Thursday evening at a graduation ceremony being held at East Kentwood High School.

A teacher who was there at the time confirmed shots were fired.

According to two people at the scene, one car pulled up and began shooting at another car. Since then, police have been investigating a few cars.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says two people got shot during the exchange.

She says one is a 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids who was shot in the wrist. The other is a 16-year-old boy from Texas who was shot in the abdomen.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young says both victims were taken to the hospital and as of 9:45 p.m. Thursday, both of them were in stable condition.

"I'm certainly concerned about the surge in violence and, again, I'll go back to communities, keeping communities safe. We have to work together to bring these cases to resolution. We have to know that it's up to each person in this community to keep each other safe," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

BREAKING | Here’s a look at East Kentwood High School where police are investigating a shooting, which injured one person.



Crime tape blocked off much of the parking lot by the stadium, but police kicked us, and other media, off campus within minutes. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/GGHxl8pWyK — Marisa Oberle (@marisa_oberleTV) May 20, 2022

By Thursday night, most of the high school's parking lot near the stadium had been taped off.

Kentwood Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston released a statement saying the shooting happened after the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony.

Sheriff LaJoye-Young added, "A celebration like this is something that brings family together, makes us feel closer as a community with pride of our young people and what they're accomplishing.

"This is very difficult to have happen in this community at this moment of celebration."

The sheriff says her office knows of at least two shooters and, as of 10 p.m. Thursday, those suspects are still on the loose.

"I want the community to be alert to these potential suspects tonight. We have no reason to believe they're coming back into the area or that they have a specific target back in this area.

"This scene is secure now, but of course, until we bring this case to resolution, I can't be certain on what their intent is," said Sheriff LaJoye-Young.

This story was originally published by Megan Viecelli of WXMI in West Michigan.