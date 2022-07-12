Murder-suicide involved family on vacation, police say

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police said Sunday's deadly shooting in Boca Raton that claimed two lives involved a man who didn't have permission to be at a residence where several family members were planning to spend time on vacation.

At about 3:18 p.m. ET, police said officers responded to a residence after reports that there was a shooting.

A neighbor reported that a victim was outside the residence and injured.

Officers arrived at the scene and determined that the victim sustained head injuries from being struck with a firearm.

A second victim, a man whose name has not been released, also fled from the residence and said he was shot at by a gunman, who was a family member.

While at the scene, police determined that a third victim may have been inside the residence with the gunman, but the other two victims did not see the third victim while inside the home.

The Boca Raton police SWAT Team and the Boca Raton Police Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the home.

Police said crisis negotiators could not contact the gunman or the third victim.

WPTV Two people were killed and two others were injured in a murder-suicide at a home in Boca Raton on July 10, 2022.

The SWAT Team then entered the home by breaching the front door of the residence.

Once inside, police found both the third victim and the gunman dead. Authorities said it appeared the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that several family members were traveling to Florida to vacation at the residence.

However, days prior to their arrival, the suspect was located inside the home and did not have permission to be there.

Authorities said it is unknown how long the gunman had been there. After being notified, a family member directed the suspect to leave the residence.

Police said the third victim was the first family member to arrive at the residence after the gunman was directed to leave.

Google Earth, WPTV Two people were killed at a home on Northwest Third Terrace in Boca Raton on July 10, 2022.

At some point during her stay, the third victim — a woman whose name has not been released — was killed inside the residence.

When the other two victims arrived on Sunday, they said they could not get into the house, so they texted the female victim.

The second victim received a text back from the woman's phone, stating the side door was unlocked.

The other two victims entered the home with their luggage but were soon attacked by the gunman.

During this time, police said the first victim was able to flee the residence and seek help. The second victim was also able to escape when the gunman appeared to be distracted by his firearm, according to police.

Investigators said the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact Detective George Reilly at (561) 544-8660.

Police said the names of the gunman and victims are being withheld under the state's Marsy's Law.

This story was originally published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.