Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim of sexual misconduct by a Space X flight attendant who worked on his private jet in 2016.

A report by Business Insider said SpaceX paid the woman $250,000 in severance in 2018 in exchange for her agreeing not to file a lawsuit over her claim.

The Business Insider report was based on an account by the flight attendant’s friend, who said the flight attendant told her about the incident shortly after it happened.

Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the allegation, saying the “wild accusations” are “utterly untrue.”

"I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me "exposed – describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened," Musk tweeted.

Musk claims the accusations were made public to interfere with his acquisition of Twitter.

"The story was written before they even talked to me," Musk claimed.