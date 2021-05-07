Watch
Mysterious lights in sky likely caused by SpaceX satellite launch, NWS says

Joel Adrian Salas Vargas
The mysterious bright lights captured by many on Tuesday is believed to be from a SpaceX satellite launch, according to the National Weather Service.
Posted at 7:13 PM, May 06, 2021
If you saw mysterious bright lights in the sky on Wednesday, you are not alone.

No, it wasn't a UFO. According to the National Weather Service in Seattle, the lights were likely caused by a satellite launch.

The NWS said the lights looked to be associated with a SpaceX rocket launch at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Tuesday.

According to SpaceX's website, the rocket was carrying 60 satellites for Space-X's Starlink Network.

According to our sister station KNXV, people in Arizona also saw the mysterious lights.

Our station in Utah also reported seeing the mysterious lights.

