New York community comes together to help neighbor get to the hospital

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — A Getzville, New York, neighborhood came together Monday morning in an effort to help get a neighbor to the hospital.

The Getzville Fire Company said a resident of Forestview Drive had a medical emergency and needed to get to the hospital immediately. Still, the entire street was impassable due to snow.

That's when neighbors jumped into action.

The fire company said as volunteer firefighters provided aid to the individual, neighbors came outside with snowblowers and shovels and could clear a path to an ambulance waiting at the end of the street.

The individual was then carried in a sled to the ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Anthony Reyes at WKBW first reported this story.