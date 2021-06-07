Watch
NHTSA projects rate of crash fatalities in 2020 to be highest since 2007

Matt Slocum/AP
Holiday traffic travels on I-476 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 16:42:58-04

Despite Americans driving less last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projects that the rate of fatal car crashes in 2020 will be the highest its been since 2007.

In a news release, the NHTSA stated that preliminary data showed an estimated 38,680 people died in car crashes last year, compared to 36,096 fatalities that were reported in 2019.

That's an increase of about 7.2%.

While fatalities rose, the NHTSA added that miles driven last year decreased by about 13.2%.

The agency said the increase in fatalities was due to impaired driving, speeding, and people failing to wear a seat belt.

NHTSA said fatal accidents increased in particular on rural roads (up 11%), urban interstates (up 15%), and at night (up 11%).

Fatalities among people over 65, meanwhile, were down about 9%.

