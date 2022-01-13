North Carolina deputy makes frantic 911 call after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An audio recording shows that an off-duty North Carolina sheriff's deputy had a frantic conversation with a 911 operator after fatally shooting a Black man last weekend.

The deputy was heard saying the pedestrian jumped on his vehicle and broke the windshield.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Jeffrey Hash can then be heard becoming more agitated while telling the operator that "there's tons of cars and people gathering."

Fayetteville police said Monday that a preliminary investigation determined Jason Walker ran into traffic and jumped on a moving vehicle Saturday.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Walker, who was unarmed, was allegedly shot by Hash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Protesters, who have staged demonstrations since Sunday, have disputed the police department's account of what happened.

According to the newspaper, protestors are calling for Hash to be arrested.

The Associated Press reported that the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to conduct the investigation into the deadly shooting.

Hash, who has been with the department since 2005, has been placed on administrative leave, the news outlet reported.