North Carolina woman gives birth to first child at 50

GREENSBORO — After years of infertility, a 50-year-old woman in North Carolina is now the mother of a healthy baby girl.

In a press release, Cone Health said Greensboro couple Susie and Tony Troxler welcomed Lily Antonia Troxler on Sept. 29.

“It was so surreal,” said Susie in a news release from the hospital. “Everything had come together for that moment to happen. It’s hard to wrap our heads around – we’re no longer just husband and wife, we’re ‘mommy’ and ‘daddy.’”

The Troxler's longed to grow their family, but after 13 years together, nothing happened.

That's until they met Dr. Carolyn Harraway-Smith.

“Near the end of my appointment, Dr. Harraway-Smith asked, ‘Is there anything else,’” Troxler said. “If she hadn’t asked that question, then this baby probably wouldn’t be here.”

After talking about a plan of action, the group decided to try in-vitro fertilization.

For two years, the couple went through IVF without any luck.

But with their last embryo, the couple conceived.

“We’re just honored to be the parents of somebody like her and have the chance to watch all of this unfold because medically this was impossible, but she’s here,” Susie said.