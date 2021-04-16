Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting writing a book about the case

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is writing a book.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and another officer fired shots that hit Taylor during the March 2020 narcotics raid. No drugs were found at her apartment.

When officers arrived at Taylor's apartment in the early morning hours, her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, thought they were intruders and fired shots. Mattingly was shot in the leg.

Mattingly and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, returned fire, hitting Taylor. The FBI determined Cosgrove fired the fatal shot.

Walker initially faced charges for shooting Mattingly, but they were dropped. Mattingly and Walker do have pending civil suits against each other.

A grand jury did not indict Mattingly for his role in Taylor's shooting, it had been determined that he and Cosgrove's actions were justified. The grand jury found that a third officer, Brett Hankison, committed wanton endangerment for firing into nearby apartments.

Cosgrove and Hankison were both fired by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Mattingly’s book will be published by Tennessee-based Post Hill Press, which are distributed by Simon & Schuster. It will be titled "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy" and is expected to be released this fall.

News of Mattingly’s book has drawn online criticism.

Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy.”