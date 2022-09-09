Sheriff: 3 children among victims found dead inside Maryland home

ELK MILLS, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say three children and two adults were found dead inside a home Friday morning after a shooting in a suburb an hour outside Baltimore.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes told the Associated Press that deputies discovered the bodies when they were called to an Elk Mills residence around 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a man from the home called 911 to report a shooting, the news outlet reported.

The department said the victims died of gunshot wounds, the Associated Press reported.

The children ranged from the fifth to eighth grade, and none of the victims' names have been released, Scripps station WMAR reported.

WMAR reported that the victims were found in different locations of the house, including a detached garage.

According to the news outlet, all the victims died before deputies entered the home.

The sheriff's office is still investigating what led to the shooting, WMAR reported.

The news outlet reported that a gun was recovered by investigators, who found it next to an adult man, who was one of the five people found dead inside the residence.

According to WMAR, it's unclear now if he and the other victims may be related.

The news outlet reported no prior history of law enforcement being called to the home.

The department said on its Facebook page that there was no current threat to the public.