Official in election standoff avoids prison in Capitol riot

An elected official who is a central figure in a New Mexico county's refusal to certify recent election results based on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has avoided more jail time for joining the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Couy Griffin was sentenced on Friday to 14 days behind bars, which he has already served. The founder of the political group Cowboys for Trump, who is a member of a county commission in a remote part of New Mexico, entered a restricted area outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but didn't go into the building itself.

Griffin two other colleagues on the Otero County Commission in southern New Mexico voted against certifying results from the state’s June 7 primary without raising specific concerns about discrepancies, the Associated Press reported.

The state Supreme Court has since ordered the conservative-leaning commission to certify the results before a statewide deadline on Friday.